UFC 229: McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov Preview

The UFC returns with a new event this weekend with their UFC 229 upcoming show.

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.



Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor for the UFC lightweight title will headline the show while Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis in a lightweight bout will co-headline.



Rounding out the five bout main card is Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout, Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout, and Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig in a women’s strawweight bout.



Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga in a flyweight bout will headline the preliminary card.

The Card

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Lightweight Title Bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight Bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight Bout: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Prelims (FOX Sports 1 /8 p.m. ET)

Flyweight Bout: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Lightweight Bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Early Prelims (Fight Pass/6:30 p.m. ET)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Lina Länsberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Lightweight Bout: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Welterweight Bout: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

