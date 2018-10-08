UFC 229 Medical Suspensions: McGregor Gets Short Sit, Pettis Faces Lengthy Suspension

The UFC 229 medical suspensions have rolled out.

UFC 229 took place this past Saturday night (Oct. 6). The event was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card aired live on pay-per-view (see results here).

In the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully retained his UFC lightweight title against Conor McGregor via fourth round submission. “The Eagle” didn’t suffer any significant damage during the fight and he will not receive a medical suspension. As for McGregor, he will have to sit on the sidelines until Nov. 6. He is required to refrain from contact until Oct. 28.

Anthony Pettis and Tony Ferguson had a war in the co-main event. Ultimately, Ferguson won the bout via TKO before the fight could get to the third round. Pettis will have to sit until April 2019 unless he’s cleared by a doctor for a nasal fracture.

UFC 229 Medical Suspensions

Check out the rest of the UFC 229 medical suspensions from the Nevada State Athletic Commission below:

Conor McGregor: Suspended until 11/06/18. No contact until 10/28/18

Anthony Pettis: Must have nasal fracture cleared by Dr or

no contest until 04/05/19

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until 12/06/18. No contact until 11/21/18

Dominick Reyes: Must have left leg x-rayed, if positive then he must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 04/05/19

Derrick Lewis: Suspended until 11/06/18. No contact until 10/28/18

Alexander Volkov: Suspended until 12/06/18. No contact until 11/21/18

Vicente Luque: Suspended until 11/06/18. No contact until 10/28/18

Jalin Turner: Must have nasal fracture cleared by Dr or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension no contest until 12/06/18, no contact until 11/21/18

Tonya Evinger: Supended until 11/21/18. No contact until 11/06/18

Scott Holtzman: Must have right hand and right foot xrayed, if positive then must have orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension no contest until 11/21/18, no contact until 11/06/18 – cut left forehead

Alan Patrick: Must have left orbital blow out fracture cleared by ENT DR or ophthalmologist or no contest until 04/05/19; minimum suspension no contest until 12/06/19, no contact until 11/21/18

Gray Maynard: Suspended until 11/21/18. No contact until 11/06/18 – cut left eyebrow

Ryan LaFlare: Suspended until 11/21/18. No contact until 11/06/18 – cut left forehead