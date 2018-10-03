UFC 229 Open Workouts Live Stream Tonight (Oct. 3)

The UFC 229 open workouts are set.

Tonight (Oct. 3), Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and Anthony Pettis will be doing some light workouts in front of fans and reporters at 6:30 p.m. ET. The open workouts will be held inside Park Theater, the same venue as tomorrow’s public press conference. It’s all part of fight week as this Saturday night, UFC 229 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 229 Open Workouts Live Stream

Below you will see a live stream of the open workouts. The feed is provided by MMAFighting.com. Be sure to stick with MMA News for more coverage of UFC 229.

If the above stream isn’t working, try the one below from MMA H.E.A.T: