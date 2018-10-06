UFC 229 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC 229 post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Oct. 6), Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Conor McGregor. Plus, the co-main event will feature 155-pound action as Tony Ferguson shares the Octagon with Anthony Pettis.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 229 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET. Check our predictions of the main card here.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 229 post-fight press conference ends.