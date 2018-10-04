WATCH: UFC 229 Pre-Fight Press Conference – McGregor vs. Khabib

Today (Thurs. October 4, 2018) Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will come face-to-face yet again. The lightweights will headline UFC 229 on pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor and Khabib will be fighting for the 155-pound title.

Their rivalry goes far beyond a gold belt, however. The pair have deeply rooted personal issues with one another that will be evident when they throw down inside the Octagon Saturday night. “The Eagle” is undefeated in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career with a record of 26-0. He has established himself as, arguably, the most dominant grappler the sport has ever seen.

McGregor will pose issues for the Russian in the striking department, which Khabib has shown some major holes in during past fights. The two finally came face-to-face in a press conference over a week ago. Things got heated as they exchanged words and went as far as bringing up their respective country’s histories.

With just two days away from fight night, it will be interesting to see what they’ll say to each other tonight. Watch the press conference along with MMA News here below, starting at 6 P.M. ET:

Who are you picking in McGregor vs. Khabib this weekend at UFC 229?