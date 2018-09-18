UFC 229 Press Conference Open to Public w/ Proper No. 12 Purchase

Originally closed to the public, Thursday’s UFC 229 Press Conference featuring reigning lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor will now be open to the public. McGregor made the announcement Tuesday evening on Twitter. There will be a price of admission, however, that being a purchase of Conor McGregor’s new whiskey, Proper No. 12. A purchase of two bottles moves the buyer to the front of the list:

The press conference will be open to the public. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 18, 2018

The ticket for entry is a bottle of @ProperWhiskey.

2 bottles and you skip the Q to the top.

My soldiers will be outside making sure this rule is strictly adhered to.

Radio city Hall. UFC 229 Press conference. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 19, 2018

The UFC 229 Press Conference will be taking place from Radio City Hall in New York City, and there will also be a viewing party in Times Square on the “Mega-Zilla”’ TV screen between Broday and 45th and 46th Street. The press conference will take place Thursday, September 20th at 5 p.m. ET.

Additionally, there will be a special UFC 229 Press Conference special airing live on ESPNNews, which begins at the commencement of the press conference, 5 p.m. ET, featuring Ariel Helwani, Chael Sonnen, and Antonietta Collins.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be the only two fighters participating in the press conference. The two will headline UFC 229 on Saturday October 6th from the T-Mobile Arena, when Conor McGregor seeks to regain the lightweight championship he never lost in competition.

Both the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and, obviously, the global superstar Conor McGregor have their share of passionate fans, and you can expect both sides to be very vocal come Thursday and for them to help fuel the intensity that is already in the air for the biggest fight in the history of the sport.

What are you expecting from the fans during the UFC 229 Press Conference? Will one fanbase completely drown out the other? Will both fighters receive strong reactions? Will it be complete bedlam??