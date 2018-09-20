WATCH: Khabib vs. McGregor UFC 229 Press Conference

It’s finally here. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will face off before they fight at UFC 229. The Irishman makes his long-awaited return to the MMA realm to challenge “The Eagle” for the 155-pound title. They’ll main event the Las Vegas pay-per-view (PPV) on October 6th.

McGregor hasn’t competed since 2016 in November when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title. Soon after, McGregor took a hiatus from the UFC and competed in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Despite the loss, McGregor took home a massive payday of approximately $100 million.

After making the biggest payday of his life, McGregor is ready to attempt to recapture the lightweight title he was stripped of during his hiatus. In his absence, Nurmagomedov has established himself as the lightweight division’s new champion. With personal beef between the pair to add on to the championship struggle, this will make for a rather interesting build-up.

Today McGregor and Nurmagomedov will face off for the first time before they fight next month. Watch along with MMA News, beginning at 5:00 P.M. ET, here below: