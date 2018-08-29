UFC 229 Projected to Break Nevada Live Gate Record

Tickets for UFC 229 have been on sale for one week now and it is already reported to be the second most in-demand ticket in the history of the promotion. This should come as no surprise, as it features the return of the biggest superstar in the history of the promotion, Conor McGregor, after a two-year layoff from UFC competition against the most dominant force the lightweight division has seen to date, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting reports that the cheapest ticket for UFC 229 on the secondary market is currently listed at $636. However, the price for two tickets together would be $726.85. The closest seats to the action are calculated to be between $2,000 to $2,505. AXS tickets still has some bleacher seats available in the $2,000 to $2,505 range. The demand for this hot ticket is global, with 35% of sales coming from outside of the United States. Ireland and Russia, the home countries of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov respectively, are two countries contributing to that number.

The live gate is currently projected to be the second biggest in the history of the company, shy of UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor in Madison Square Garden, and break the promotion’s Nevada record.

Here is the current lineup for UFC 229:

Main Event: UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov © vs. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Lansberg

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

UFC 229 takes place October 6th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you believe UFC 229 will break the record of PPV buys?