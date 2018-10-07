UFC 229 Reebok Fighter Payouts: McGregor & Khabib Make Big Money

UFC 229 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event went down on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Khabib Nurmagomedov ($40,000) vs. Conor McGregor ($30,000) for the UFC lightweight title headlined the show while Tony Ferguson ($10,000) vs. Anthony Pettis ($20,000) in a lightweight bout co-headlined. Nurmagomedov beat McGregor by fourth-round neck crank while Ferguson won by TKO via doctor stoppage after Pettis broke his hand.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Ovince Saint Preux ($20,000) vs. Dominick Reyes ($4,000) in a light heavyweight bout, Derrick Lewis ($10,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($4,000) in a heavyweight bout, and Michelle Waterson ($5,000) vs. Felice Herrig ($5,000) in a women’s strawweight bout. Sergio Pettis ($10,000) vs. Jussier Formiga ($10,000) in a flyweight bout headlined the preliminary card.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $40,000 def. Conor McGregor: $30,000

Tony Ferguson: $10,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $20,000

Dominick Reyes: $4,000 def. Ovince Saint Preux: $20,000

Derrick Lewis: $10,000 def. Alexander Volkov: $4,000

Michelle Waterson: $5,000 def. Felice Herrig: $5,000

Jussier Formiga: $10,000 def. Sergio Pettis: $10,000

Vicente Luque: $5,000 def. Jalin Turner: $3,500

Aspen Ladd: $3,500 def. Tonya Evinger: $3,500

Scott Holtzman: $5,000 def. Alan Patrick: $5,000

Yana Kunitskaya: $3,500 def. Lina Lansberg: $4,000

Nik Lentz: $20,000 def. Gray Maynard: $15,000

Tony Martin: $5,0000 def. Ryan LaFlare: $5,000