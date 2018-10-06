UFC 229 Results: Khabib vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor is back, and the mixed martial arts (MMA) world is abuzz. “The Notorious” makes his return to the Octagon tonight (Sat. October 6, 2018) in attempt to reclaim the lightweight throne. He’ll challenge undefeated grappling specialist Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair have some very personal issues with one another, making the fight much more interesting.
While McGregor vs. Khabib is certainly the main attraction, UFC 229 offers several great match-ups fight fans will enjoy. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will meet in a pivotal lightweight bout. Also, “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis looks to bounce back from a disappointing performance against Alexander Volkov.
Light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes are also slated to go one-on-one. And opening up the main card will be a great women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.
Main Card:
- Lightweight: (C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor
- Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis
- Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov
- Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig
Preliminary Card:
- Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner
- Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger
- Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Women’s bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya
- Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz
- Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin
