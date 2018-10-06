UFC 229 Results: Khabib vs. McGregor

Conor McGregor is back, and the mixed martial arts (MMA) world is abuzz. “The Notorious” makes his return to the Octagon tonight (Sat. October 6, 2018) in attempt to reclaim the lightweight throne. He’ll challenge undefeated grappling specialist Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair have some very personal issues with one another, making the fight much more interesting.

While McGregor vs. Khabib is certainly the main attraction, UFC 229 offers several great match-ups fight fans will enjoy. In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis will meet in a pivotal lightweight bout. Also, “The Black Beast” Derrick Lewis looks to bounce back from a disappointing performance against Alexander Volkov.

Light heavyweights Ovince Saint Preux and Dominick Reyes are also slated to go one-on-one. And opening up the main card will be a great women’s strawweight bout between Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig.

Stick with MMA News throughout the night for live results from UFC 229. Follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com. Check out MMA News’ live coverage of UFC 229 below:

Main Card:

Lightweight: (C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor

(C) Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

Preliminary Card:

Flyweight: Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga

Sergio Pettis vs. Jussier Formiga Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner

Vicente Luque vs. Jalin Turner Women’s bantamweight: Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger Lightweight: Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Women’s bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Lina Lansberg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Lightweight: Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz Welterweight: Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

**MMA News’ live coverage of UFC 229 begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**