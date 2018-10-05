UFC 229 Salaries: McGregor Set To Make $3 Million, Khabib Gets $2 Million

The UFC 229 salaries have been revealed before fight night.

Tomorrow night (Oct. 6), UFC 229 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the card will be a lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Both men may not like each other, but they can agree that their paychecks are looking swell.

UFC 229 Salaries

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the UFC 229 salaries. McGregor will walk away with a base salary of $3 million. Nurmagomedov will take home $2 million. Of course the salaries don’t include pay-per-view points, the Reebok check, or any bonuses that aren’t disclosed.

Numbers for Tony Ferguson are a bit odd. He’ll be getting $150,000 to show and a potential $5,000 win bonus. No, that isn’t a typo. His opponent, Anthony Pettis, will receive $145,000 to show and $145,000 to win.

Check out the rest of the UFC 229 salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Khabib Nurmagomedov: $2 million (no win bonus)

vs. Conor McGregor: $3 million (no win bonus)

Tony Ferguson: $150,000 to show ($5,000 to win)

vs Anthony Pettis: $145,000 to show ($145,000 to win)

Ovince Saint Preux: $86,000 to show ($86,000 to win)

vs. Dominick Reyes: $45,000 to show ($45,000 to win)

Derrick Lewis: $135,000 to show ($135,000 to win)

vs. Alexander Volkov: $75,000 to show ($75,000 to win)

Michelle Waterson: $50,000 to show ($50,000 to win)

vs. Felice Herrig: $40,000 to show ($40,000 to win)

Sergio Pettis: $46,000 to show ($46,000 to win)

vs. Jussier Silva: $43,000 to show ($43,000 to win)

Vicente Luque: $38,000 to show ($38,000 to win)

vs. Jalin Turner: $10,000 to show ($10,000 to win)

Aspen Ladd: $12,000 to show ($12,000 to win)

vs. Tonya Evinger: $30,000 to show ($30,000 to win)

Scott Holtzman: $30,000 to show ($30,000 to win)

vs. Alan Patrick: $30,000 to show ($30,000 to win)

Lina Lansberg: $20,000 to show ($20,000 to win)

vs. Yana Kunitskaya: $25,000 to show ($25,000 to win)

Grey Maynard: $54,000 to show ($54,000 to win)

vs. Nik Lentz: $50,000 to show ($50,000 to win)

Ryan LaFlare: $33,000 to show ($33,000 to win)

vs. Tony Martin: $28,000 to show ($28,000 to win)