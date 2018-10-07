UFC 229 Video Highlights: Michelle Waterson Defeats Felice Herrig

Michelle Waterson defeats Felice Herrig in the main card opener of UFC 229, which took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Waterson and Herrig competed for three rounds of action. Herrig had her moments, pressing Waterson against the fence and scoring a takedown. Still, Waterson was able to win the fight thanks to her striking and her ability to thwart Herrig’s grappling for the most part.

The official Twitter page of the UFC has posted some highlights as seen below:

Waterson lands the head kick, then goes to the ground and lands some nice elbows!@KarateHottieMMA #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/V0riY8na3H — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

