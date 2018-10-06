UFC 229 Video Highlights: Nik Lentz Stops Gray Maynard

The UFC 229 video highlights are rolling around and Nik Lentz emerged victorious in his fight.

Earlier tonight (Oct. 6), Lentz went one-on-one with Gray Maynard. The bout was held on the UFC Fight Pass portion of the UFC 229 prelims. The two did battle inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 229 Video Highlights: Nik Lentz Shines

Lentz had Maynard hurt in the opening frame. Maynard held on and made it to the second round. Lentz was able to score a head kick that dropped Maynard and he finished the fight with some followup punches.

Check out the finish below courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

