UFC 229 Video Highlights: Vicente Luque Clobbers Jalin Turner

Vicente Luque brutalized Jalin Turner and has certainly earned his spot on the UFC 229 video highlights.

The preliminary portion of UFC 229 has certainly seen its share of brutal stoppages. This one may top the list so far. Luque did battle with Turner inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This was Turner’s UFC debut and he received a rude welcoming.

Luque connected with a barrage of punches despite eating a spinning elbow. He then knocked Turner out cold with ground-and-pound. “The Silent Assassin” has now gone 6-1 in his last seven outings.

Check out the brutal finish courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

The spinning elbow landed, but Luque ate it, then delivered the finishing blows.#UFC229 pic.twitter.com/Bdn6RUV8o8 — UFC (@ufc) October 7, 2018

