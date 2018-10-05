UFC 229 Weigh-in Results Today (Oct. 5) At Noon ET

The UFC 229 weigh-in results are set to take place.

Today (Oct. 5), all 24 fighters on the UFC 229 card will tip the scales at noon ET. Of course that includes headliners Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. Fight fans are used to last-minute hiccups and Nurmagomedov had one of his own ahead of UFC 209. “The Eagle” has made weight for his bouts with Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta, so perhaps the fear of a scale fail can be eased just a tad bit … hopefully.

We’ve also got co-headliners Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis. Ferguson is making his return to the Octagon after recovering from torn ligaments in his knee. Pettis hopes to keep his momentum going after submitting Michael Chiesa back in June.

We’ve also got heavyweight bulls Derrick Lewis and Alexander Volkov. Lewis appears to have trimmed down considerably under the advice of doctors to help ease his back pain. Volkov hopes to be one step closer to a title shot.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 229 tomorrow night. We’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Be sure to keep refreshing this page for live UFC 229 weigh-in results:

UFC 229 Weigh-in Results

Main Card (PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov (155) vs. Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Anthony Pettis

Ovince Saint Preux (205.5) vs. Dominick Reyes

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Felice Herrig (115.5)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Sergio Pettis (125) vs. Jussier Formiga (125.5)

Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Jalin Turner (169.5)

Aspen Ladd vs. Tonya Evinger (136)

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Lina Lansberg (135.5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

Gray Maynard vs. Nik Lentz (156)

Ryan LaFlare (171) vs. Tony Martin (171)