Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 230

The last-minute UFC 230 betting odds are in.

Tonight (Nov. 3), UFC 230 (see predictions here) will be held inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against Derrick Lewis. This will be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense and he will go into the bout as a heavy favorite.

The co-main event will see former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman go one-on-one with Jacare Souza. Weidman was initially set to meet Luke Rockhold. Plans changed when Rockhold suffered multiple injuries. Souza was yanked from his bout with David Branch in favor of meeting Weidman. Branch now meets Jared Cannonier. Weidman is going into this bout as a slight favorite over Souza.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Daniel Cormier (-630) vs. Derrick Lewis (+520)

Chris Weidman (-155) vs. Jacare Souza (+145)

David Branch (-370) vs. Jared Cannonier (+310)

Karl Roberson (-270) vs. Jack Marshman (+248)

Israel Adesanya (-290) vs. Derek Brunson (+260)

Prelims

Jason Knight (-250) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (+230)

Sijara Eubanks (-540) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (+460)

Julio Arce (-230) vs. Sheymon Moraes (+210)

Lyman Good (-570) vs. Ben Saunders (+480)

Lando Vannata (-255) vs. Matt Frevola (+235)

Shane Burgos (-315) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+285)

Montel Jackson (-155) vs. Brian Kelleher (+145)

Adam Wieczorek (-210) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (+190)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 230 tonight. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

What do you think about the UFC 230 betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?