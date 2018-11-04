UFC 230 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 230 bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

Last night (Nov. 3), UFC 230 took place inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. Headlining the card was a heavyweight title bout between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. “DC” earned a submission victory over “The Black Beast.” This was Cormier’s first UFC heavyweight title defense and his first appearance inside the Octagon in Madison Square Garden.

The co-main event saw a middleweight bout that lived up expectations and even surpassed them. Jacare Souza went one-on-one with Chris Weidman. The action went back-and-forth with both guys landing some clean shots. In the third round, Souza landed the finishing punch followed by some ground-and-pound to seal the deal. Both men were rewarded for the fight with $50,000 bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

The two fighters who took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses were Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier. Adesanya looked as dominant as ever, stuffing all of Brunson’s takedown attempts and lighting him up on the feet for a first-round finish. As for Cannonier, he pulled off a big upset win over David Branch. Cannonier proved that a move to middleweight is just what the doctor ordered, stopping Branch.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC officials announced that the event drew 17,011 fans. The live gate number was $2.8 million. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 230. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Do you agree with the UFC’s choice of bonus winners?