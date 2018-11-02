UFC 230 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Nov. 2)

The UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Nov. 3), UFC 230 takes place inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Derrick Lewis will challenge UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Both men tipped the scales in front of reporters this morning. Cormier made weight at 251.2 pounds, while Lewis clocked in at 264.6 pounds. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

Cormier vs. Lewis was put together at the 11th hour. The UFC was scrambling for a suitable main event when fans bashed the initial reveal of Sijara Eubanks vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title. The promotion seemingly dodged a bullet as UFC 230 could’ve gone much worse.

What To Watch Out For In UFC 230 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

Middleweight co-headliners Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza will also be in attendance. Weidman is making his return after recovering from multiple surgeries to get his thumb healed. He was supposed to meet Luke Rockhold at this event, but Rockhold went down due to several injuries. Souza was yanked from his bout with David Branch to take on Weidman. Branch will now meet Jared Cannonier. Weidman, Souza, Branch, and Cannonier all made weight.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC 230 is the 185-pound grudge match between Israel Adesanya and Derek Brunson. We’ve also got staredowns between Jack Marshman and Karl Roberson, as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 230 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.