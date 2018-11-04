UFC 230 Highlights: Jordan Rinaldi Handles Jason Knight

On the featured bout of UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden, Jordan Rinaldi picked up a good win over Jason Knight. For the entirety of the 30 minutes they shared the Octagon together, Rinaldi seemingly dominated “Hick Diaz” on the ground, oftentimes taking his back.

Rinaldi went for the rear-naked choke several times but was never able to lock it in. With that being said, Rinaldi was able to ride out an extremely lopsided decision victory over the Mississippian. The loss now marks Knight’s third-straight under the UFC’s banner. Check out some of the highlights from Rinaldi and Knight’s Octagon bout here below: