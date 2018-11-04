UFC 230 Highlights: Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata Put On Classic

In the premier fight of the UFC 230 Fight Pass Exclusive prelims, Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata put on an absolute classic. For the course of the three rounds they shared the Octagon, both men rocked one another and landed some vicious shots.
In the first round, Vannatta landed a head-kick on Frevola that would’ve put most men out for the count. However, he pushed through and was able to rock Vannata right back. The fight went all three rounds and ended in a Majority Draw. You can check out some of the best moments from this instant classic here below:
HEAD KICK!
Vannata drops Frevola, but he recovers! Wow! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/smVaj8AWCm
WHAT ARE THESE GUYS MADE OF?!?! #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/HTaOphw04y
Defense? What defense? #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/fLT7kIO8qK
WHAT. A. FIGHT.
👏 👏 👏 #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/WEeeM8gOGP
One of about 57 head kicks landed in this fight. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/SW1KW0QxRJ
A majority draw!
Did they get it right? #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/ik1Azmdf4H
