UFC 230 Highlights: Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata Put On Classic

In the premier fight of the UFC 230 Fight Pass Exclusive prelims, Matt Frevola and Lando Vannata put on an absolute classic. For the course of the three rounds they shared the Octagon, both men rocked one another and landed some vicious shots.

In the first round, Vannatta landed a head-kick on Frevola that would’ve put most men out for the count. However, he pushed through and was able to rock Vannata right back. The fight went all three rounds and ended in a Majority Draw. You can check out some of the best moments from this instant classic here below: