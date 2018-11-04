UFC 230 Highlights: Sheymon Moraes Wins Bloody Brawl Against Julio Arce

UFC 230 has gotten off to a hot start from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City. After several finishes and great contests already, Sheymon Moraes emerged on top in a bloody slugfest. Early on in the fight, Moraes picked up a pair of knockdowns. However, Arce never gave up and continued to fight back.

Arce was able to slip in some nice offense himself, but it wasn’t enough to get the job done. The judges determined after three rounds that Moraes was the winner via split decision. Check out some of the highlights from the bloody affair here below: