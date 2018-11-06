UFC 230 Medical Suspensions: Chris Weidman Receives Lengthy Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 230, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The UFC 230 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York City. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis in a UFC heavyweight title fight headlined this show. Meanwhile, Ronaldo Souza vs. Chris Weidman in a middleweight bout will co-headlined the show.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Jared Cannonier vs. David Branch in a middleweight bout, Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman in a middleweight bout, and Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Weidman and Ben Saunders getting 90 day layoffs while Marshman and Lando Vannata are only out for 60 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Daniel Cormier: seven days def. Derrick Lewis: 30 days



Ronaldo Souza: 30 Days def. Chris Weidman: 90 Days



Jared Cannonier: 14 days def. David Branch: 30 days



Karl Roberson: 14 days def. Jack Marshman: 60 days



Israel Adesanya: seven days def. Derek Brunson: 45 days



Jordan Rinaldi: 30 days def. Jason Knight: seven days



Sijara Eubanks: seven days def. Roxanne Modafferi: 30 days



Sheymon Moraes: seven days def. Julio Arce: 30 days



Lyman Good: seven days def. Ben Saunders: 90 days



Matthew Frevola: 30 days vs. Lando Vannata: 60 days



Shane Burgos: seven days def. Kurt Holobaugh: seven days



Adam Wieczorek: 30 days def. Marcos De Lima: seven days