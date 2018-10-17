UFC 230 Poster For Cormier vs. Lewis Revealed (Photo)

UFC 230 is right around the corner, and fans are very intrigued by the show’s new main event. After several mishaps involving the Madison Square Garden headliner, the UFC has finally settled on one. UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against knockout artist Derrick Lewis.

Lewis earned the opportunity after an impressive showing at UFC 229 earlier this month. There are some concerns surrounding the fight, however. Cormier recently had a broken hand repaired following his win over Stipe Miocic this past summer. Although the hand is healed, he’s unable to make a fist with it as of a few days ago. Hopefully “DC” will be fully prepared come fight night in New York City.

UFC 230 will go down live on pay-per-view from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 3rd. The UFC has released the official poster for the event on their Twitter. Check it out here:

What do you think about the poster for UFC 230?