UFC 230 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts: ‘DC’ Tops The List

The UFC 230 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.

Last night (Nov. 3), UFC 230 took place inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his gold against Derrick Lewis. “DC” retained his title via second-round submission. Cormier leads the way in compliance pay with $40,000, while Lewis took home an extra $30,000.

The co-headliners Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman each received $10,000. Souza defeated Weidman via third-round TKO. Jared Cannonier and David Branch each got $5,000 for their compliance. Cannonier stopped Branch in an upset.

UFC 230 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts

There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Daniel Cormier: $40,000

def. Derrick Lewis: $30,000

Jacare Souza: $10,000

def. Chris Weidman: $10,000

Jared Cannonier: $5,000

def. David Branch: $5,000

Karl Roberson: $3,500

def. Jack Marshman: $4,000

Israel Adesanya: $4,000

def. Derek Brunson: $15,000

Jordan Rinaldi: $4,000

def. Jason Knight: $5,000

Sijara Eubanks: $3,500

def. Roxanne Modafferi: $4,000

Sheymon Moraes: $3,500

def. Julio Arce: $3,500

Lyman Good: $3,500

def. Ben Saunders: $15,000

Matt Frevola: $3,500

vs. Lando Vannata: $5,000

Shane Burgos: $4,000

def. Kurt Holobaugh: $4,000

Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000

def. Adam Wieczorek: $3,500

The total in compliance payouts for UFC 230 comes out to $194,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.

