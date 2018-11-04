UFC 230 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts: ‘DC’ Tops The List

The UFC 230 promotional guidelines compliance payouts have been revealed.
Last night (Nov. 3), UFC 230 took place inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defended his gold against Derrick Lewis. “DC” retained his title via second-round submission. Cormier leads the way in compliance pay with $40,000, while Lewis took home an extra $30,000.
The co-headliners Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman each received $10,000. Souza defeated Weidman via third-round TKO. Jared Cannonier and David Branch each got $5,000 for their compliance. Cannonier stopped Branch in an upset.
UFC 230 Promotional Guidelines Compliance Payouts
There were plenty of other fighters who received compliance payouts. Peep the full list below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Daniel Cormier: $40,000
def. Derrick Lewis: $30,000
Jacare Souza: $10,000
def. Chris Weidman: $10,000
Jared Cannonier: $5,000
def. David Branch: $5,000
Karl Roberson: $3,500
def. Jack Marshman: $4,000
Israel Adesanya: $4,000
def. Derek Brunson: $15,000
Jordan Rinaldi: $4,000
def. Jason Knight: $5,000
Sijara Eubanks: $3,500
def. Roxanne Modafferi: $4,000
Sheymon Moraes: $3,500
def. Julio Arce: $3,500
Lyman Good: $3,500
def. Ben Saunders: $15,000
Matt Frevola: $3,500
vs. Lando Vannata: $5,000
Shane Burgos: $4,000
def. Kurt Holobaugh: $4,000
Marcos Rogerio de Lima: $5,000
def. Adam Wieczorek: $3,500
The total in compliance payouts for UFC 230 comes out to $194,500. Fighters also receive 20-30 percent in royalties for any merchandise sold with their likeness. Keep in mind, this pay does not include bonuses or salaries.
If you missed any of the UFC 230 action, be sure to peep the homepage of MMA News. We’ve got results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. Be sure to join us again for live coverage of the UFC’s 25th Anniversary show on Nov. 10.
What do you make of the UFC’s deal with Reebok over three years in?