UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden tonight (Sat. November 3, 2018). In the main event of the evening, an interesting heavyweight title fight will take place. UFC “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” will get his first shot at UFC gold on the grandest stage of them all.
Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will make his Octagon return. He’ll step into the cage against jiu-jitsu ace Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. This is a match-up of two former middleweight titleholders, as “Jacare” is a former Strikeforce champion. The UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) is stacked from top to bottom.
Main Card:
- Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis
- Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza
- Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier
- Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman
- Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya
Preliminary Card:
- Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi
- Catchweight (127.2 pounds): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes
- Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good
UFC Fight Pass:
- Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Lando Vannata
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Kurt Holobaugh
- Catchweight (137 pounds): Brian Kelleher vs. Montel Jackson
- Heavyweight: Adam Wieczorek vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima