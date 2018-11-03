UFC 230 Results: Cormier vs. Lewis

The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden tonight (Sat. November 3, 2018). In the main event of the evening, an interesting heavyweight title fight will take place. UFC “Champ Champ” Daniel Cormier will defend his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis. “The Black Beast” will get his first shot at UFC gold on the grandest stage of them all.

Also, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman will make his Octagon return. He’ll step into the cage against jiu-jitsu ace Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. This is a match-up of two former middleweight titleholders, as “Jacare” is a former Strikeforce champion. The UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) is stacked from top to bottom.

Check out MMA News’ UFC 230 results and live coverage below. Also, be sure to follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Heavyweight: (C) Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

(C) Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza

Chris Weidman vs. Jacare Souza Middleweight: David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier

David Branch vs. Jared Cannonier Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman

Karl Roberson vs. Jack Marshman Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Israel Adesanya

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi

Jason Knight vs. Jordan Rinaldi Catchweight (127.2 pounds): Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Sijara Eubanks vs. Roxanne Modafferi Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes

Julio Arce vs. Sheymon Moraes Welterweight: Ben Saunders vs. Lyman Good

UFC Fight Pass: