UFC 230 Ticketing Information Released

The UFC will be returning to New York City from Madison Square Garden for their UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV). While the main event has yet to be announced for the card, several high-profile bouts are confirmed. The co-main event will be a lightweight bout between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

Also, a rematch between former rivals Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold will be on the card. The UFC has announced the ticketing information for the November 3rd event. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (September 28, 2018) at 10 A.M. ET. The pre-sale for UFC Social members will be on Thursday (September 27, 2018). And of course, UFC Fight Club members will get first dibs tomorrow (Wed. September 26, 2018).

The UFC made the official announcement on Twitter:

Some fans will probably be waiting for the main event to be announced before purchasing tickets. We know one fighter that definitely won’t be able to make the date. However, there’s one rumored fight that has been denied by UFC President Dana White several times.

