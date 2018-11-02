UFC 230 Live Weigh-In Results Today (Nov. 2) In New York City

The live UFC 230 weigh-in results are underway.

UFC 230 takes place tomorrow night (Nov. 3) inside the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his gold against Derrick Lewis. It’ll be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense.

The co-headliner will see former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman go one-on-one with Jacare Souza. Initially, Weidman was set to meet Luke Rockhold while Souza was scheduled to take on David Branch. Due to Rockhold’s injury, Souza was yanked from his bout with Branch in favor of a clash with Weidman. Branch will now meet Jared Cannonier.

Many are waiting to see if Israel Adesanya can live up to the hype after coming off his most complete performance yet against Brad Tavares. If he can look impressive against the dangerous power puncher Derek Brunson, then it’ll go a long way in building “The Last Stylebender’s” stock.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230 tomorrow night, but for now peep the live weigh-in results:

UFC 230 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Daniel Cormier (251.2) vs. Derrick Lewis (264.6)

Jacare Souza (185.4) vs. Chris Weidman (186)

David Branch (185.6) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.8)

Jack Marshman (185.4) vs. Karl Roberson (184.6)

Israel Adesanya (184.8) vs. Derek Brunson

Prelims (FS1)

Jason Knight (145.8) vs. Jordan Rinaldi (145.8)

Sijara Eubanks (127.2)* vs. Roxanne Modafferi (124.8)

Julio Arce (145) vs. Sheymon Moraes (146)

Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Ben Saunders (170.4)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Matt Frevola (155.4) vs. Lando Vannata (155.4)

Shane Burgos (145.6) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (145)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (137)*

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (253.2) vs. Adam Wieczorek (232.2)

*- Fighter has missed weight