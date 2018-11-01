UFC 230’s Derek Brunson: I’m Not Fighting To Get Israel Adesanya’s Spot

Derek Brunson wants to make it clear that Israel Adesanya is gunning for his spot, not the other way around.

Brunson and Adesanya will do battle in a grudge match this Saturday night (Nov. 3). This is another huge step for Adesanya, who is coming off a stellar performance against Brad Tavares. Many believe if Adesanya wins, then he’s destined for a number one contender bout. Brunson doesn’t plan on letting that happen at his expense.

Derek Brunson Out To Defend His Position

Brunson admits he feels Adesanya truly does believe in himself, but “The Law” doesn’t lack self-belief either. He told Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie.com that he will secure his spot among UFC middleweights:

“The kid doesn’t lack for confidence, so I think after his first fight, they were asking him about fighters, and they mentioned me, and he kind of laughed. I think before, he was saying how, ‘Derek’s out here knocking people out, so I can knock people out.’ He just mentioned my name every opportunity he got, so we had the opportunity to fight, and I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Let’s line this fight up. I want to do it.’ He’s one of the up-and-comers, and he’s right in my weight. Everybody is asking me questions like, I’m not fighting to get to his spot. He’s fighting to get to my spot, and I’m cool holding my spot right now.”

UFC 230 will be headlined by a heavyweight title clash between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. The co-main event will see former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman go one-on-one with Jacare Souza. Stick with MMA News for live coverage of UFC 230 this weekend. Join us tomorrow for the live weigh-in results.

