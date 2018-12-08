Check Out Last-Minute UFC 231 Betting Odds

The last-minute UFC 231 (see predictions here) betting odds are in.

Tonight (Dec. 8), UFC 231 will be held inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Max Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. The title bout was supposed to happen back in July, but Holloway was forced to pull out due to an illness.

The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will do battle for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight gold. Also on the card will be Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos. There will also be a slew of preliminary action, which ends with Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff. The prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET, while the main card starts at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out odds for the entire card courtesy of 5Dimes/Bovada (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card (PPV)

Max Holloway (-105) vs. Brian Ortega (-105)

Valentina Shevchenko (-315) vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk (+285)

Alex Oliveira (+135) vs. Gunnar Nelson (-145)

Hakeem Dawodu (-170) vs. Kyle Bochniak (+160)

Jimi Manuwa (+165) vs. Thiago Santos (-190)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Claudia Gadelha (-300) vs. Nina Ansaroff (+270)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-125) vs. Gilbert Burns (+115)

Katlyn Chookagian (-195) vs. Jessica Eye (+180)

Elias Theodorou (-120) vs. Eryk Anders (-110)*

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Brad Katona (-163) vs. Matthew Lopez (+153)

Chad Laprise (-370) vs. Dhiego Lima (+330)

Diego Ferreira (-450) vs. Kyle Nelson (+400)

Devin Clark (+465) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (-545)

MMA News will be providing live coverage of UFC 231 tonight. We’ve got you covered from the prelims to the main card. You can count on us to deliver live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

*- Odds for this fight provided by Bovada

What do you think about the UFC 231 betting odds? Do you sense an upset or two on the horizon?