UFC 231 Bonuses, Attendance & Live Gate

Last night (Sat. December 8, 2018) the UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) went down from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The venue sold out for the PPV, with a total of 19,039 fans in attendance. It was the UFC’s highest attended event in the Scotiabank Arena/ACC history. The gate came in at $2,481,552 ($3,289,250 CAD).

Fight Of The Night went to Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the featherweight title. Holloway battered “T-City” for four rounds, not without eating a few hard shots from Ortega in return, and doctors wouldn’t allow the Californian to get off the stool for the fifth round. Both men will take home a $50,000 bonus for their spectacular main event.

Performance Of The Night bonuses went to both Holloway and Thiago Santos. Santos won the opening main card fight against Jimi Manuwa. The pair put on a tremendous slugfest that resulted in a knockout win for the Brazilian. Holloway’s masterful performance, along with Santos’ big knockout, earned both men a $50,000 bonus.

What did you make of the UFC 231 PPV from Toronto?