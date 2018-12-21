Estimated PPV Buys For UFC 231 Revealed (Report)

Estimates for the UFC 231 buyrate are in.

Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that UFC 231 brought in numbers in the ballpark of 240k-300k. The UFC 231 prelims averaged 786,000 viewers, which was a good sign considering the fact that UFC 230’s prelims averaged 635,000 viewers and managed to nab an estimated 250,000 buys.

The Aftermath

In the main event of UFC 231, Max Holloway defended his UFC featherweight gold against Brian Ortega. Holloway battered Ortega on the feet for four rounds. The doctor called a stop to the fight before the fifth round could begin. After the fight, UFC president Dana White expressed interest in having “Blessed” move up to the lightweight division.

The co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk do battle for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. This bout was also a one-sided affair, albeit far less brutal. “Bullet” ended up walking out of the Scotiabank Arena with gold around her waist via unanimous decision. Jedrzejczyk plans to return to strawweight, but wants another title bout upon cutting back down.

Those with weak stomachs certainly turned away when Gunnar Nelson opened up the forehead of Alex Oliveira with a slicing elbow. Oliveira’s forehead was leaking badly and he immediately tapped out when a rear-naked choke was applied. Check out Oliveira’s battle scar here.

