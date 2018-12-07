UFC 231 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Dec. 7)

The UFC 231 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Dec. 8), UFC 231 takes place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Max Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Both men tipped the scales in front of reporters this morning. Holloway hit the 144.5-pound mark, while Ortega clocked in at 144.75 pounds. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC 231 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Valantina Shevchenko and former strawweight ruler Joanna Jedrzejczyk are set to collide for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. Shevchenko was set to take on Nicco Montano for the gold at UFC 228 back in September, but Montano couldn’t tip the scales and was stripped of the gold as a result. Shevchenko’s weight was 123.5 pounds, while Jedrzejczyk made weight at 123.75 pounds.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC 231 is the 170-pound scrap between Alex Oliveira and Gunnar Nelson. We’ve also got staredowns between Hakeem Dawodu and Kyle Bochniak, Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the UFC 231 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 231 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.