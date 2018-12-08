UFC 231 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic TKO’s Devin Clark

Aleksandar Rakic and Devin Clark brought out the fireworks early at UFC 231.
The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Near the end of the first-round, Clark pounced in and Rakic caught him with a back fist then finished him on the ground with strikes.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
"The tide has TURNED!"
Aleksandar Rakic defies adversity with a FIRST round finish! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/AbzIp2Jvk3
— UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2018
AND WE'RE OFF! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/w5R6fItVRG
— UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2018
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 231. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.