UFC 231 Highlights: Aleksandar Rakic TKO's Devin Clark

By
Randal Corp
-
0

Aleksandar Rakic and Devin Clark brought out the fireworks early at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Near the end of the first-round, Clark pounced in and Rakic caught him with a back fist then finished him on the ground with strikes.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 231. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

