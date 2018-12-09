UFC 231 Highlights: Dhiego Lima Starches Chad Laprise

Dhiego Lima put an end to his losing ways against Chad Laprise at UFC 231.
The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Early in the first-round, Lima slams a massive left hook as Laprise charges in and Laprise is out cold.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
WALK OFF!
On the button, @DhLimaMMA! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/xc8kyNePbt
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
