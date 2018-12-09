UFC 231 Highlights: Elias Theodorou Edges Out Eryk Anders In Wild Fight

Elias Theodorou was able to edge out Eryk Anders at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These fighters were involved in an action-packed fight that saw some solid moments including Elias being stunned by the always hard-hitting Anders. In the end, Theodorou was able to edge him out with a split decision victory.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

