UFC 231 Highlights: Elias Theodorou Edges Out Eryk Anders In Wild Fight

Elias Theodorou was able to edge out Eryk Anders at UFC 231.
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. These fighters were involved in an action-packed fight that saw some solid moments including Elias being stunned by the always hard-hitting Anders. In the end, Theodorou was able to edge him out with a split decision victory.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
HE CONNECTS!@ErykAnders has Elias wobbled in round two! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/g6D9Qp3My5
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
Blitzing like a linebacker!@ErykAnders #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/GToYfsauwc
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
How are you scoring it? #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/LTLt6lWsvo
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 🇨🇦@EliasTheodorou #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/iXO7uREnGv
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 231. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.