UFC 231 Highlights: Gunnar Nelson Taps Alex Oliveira In Bloody Finish

Gunnar Nelson managed to tap out Alex Oliveira at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the second round of the fight, Nelson opened up Oliveria with an elbow to the forehead from the full mount that split open his opponent. This led to Nelson getting the back and locking in the rear-naked choke win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

