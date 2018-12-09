UFC 231 Highlights: Kyle Nelson Smashes Carlos Diego Ferreira

Kyle Nelson proved that he was the superior fighter against Carlos Diego Ferreira on the ground at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Nelson took him down right out of the gate, got back mount and landed a series of strikes and elbows to earn the TKO win in the second-round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

