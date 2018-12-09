UFC 231 Highlights: Max Holloway Earns Doctor Stoppage Victory Over Brian Ortega

Max Holloway retained the UFC featherweight title over Brian Ortega at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Holloway and Ortega put on one of the best fights of the year as Holloway ran away with the first two rounds. From there, it was a back and forth slugging them out fights. In the end, Holloway put on such damage to Ortega that his left eye was closed shut. The doctor made the stoppage and Holloway won by TKO.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

