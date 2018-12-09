UFC 231 Highlights: Thiago Santos Finishes Jimi Manuwa

Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa were able to put on one heck of a fight at UFC 231.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After a back and forth fight, Santos managed to score a TKO win over Manuwa in the second-round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Thiago Santos is a BAD MAN! WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/bgloPCncRs — UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018

