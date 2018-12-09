UFC 231 Highlights: Thiago Santos Finishes Jimi Manuwa

Thiago Santos and Jimi Manuwa were able to put on one heck of a fight at UFC 231.
The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. After a back and forth fight, Santos managed to score a TKO win over Manuwa in the second-round.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
The LHW division's newest nightmare.@TMarretaMMA #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/YlGMDCnG6R
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
Thiago Santos is a BAD MAN!
WHAT A FIGHT!!! #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/bgloPCncRs
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
🔨 🔨 🔨 🔨@TMarretaMMA #UFC231 pic.twitter.com/SoVr4v2WO0
— UFC (@ufc) December 9, 2018
