UFC 231 Medical Suspensions: Brian Ortega Receives Lengthy Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 231, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The UFC 231 pay-per-view took place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title served as the headliner. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Ortega and Chad Laprise being suspended for 180 days. Other notable suspensions are Holoway, Shevchenko, and Jedrzejczyk being out for 30 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Brian Ortega: 180 days and medical clearance

Chad Laprise: 180 days and medical clearance

Alex Oliveira: 60 days

Jimi Manuwa: 60 days and medical clearance

Kyle Nelson: 60 days

Devin Clark: 60 days and medical clearance

Max Holloway: 30 days

Valentina Shevchenko: 30 days

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30 days

Gunnar Nelson: 30 days and medical clearance

Kyle Bochniak: 30 days and medical clearance

Jessica Eye: 30 days

Katlyn Chookagian: 30 days

Elias Theodorou: 30 days

Eryk Anders: 30 days and medical clearance

Matthew Lopez: 30 days

Hakeem Dawodu: 14 days

Thiago Santos: 14 days

Nina Ansaroff: 14 days and medical clearance

Claudia Gadelha: 14 days

Gilbert Burns: 14 days

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14 days

Brad Katona: 14 days

Dhiego Lima: 14 days

Diego Ferreira: 14 days

Aleksandar Rakic: 14 days