UFC 231 Medical Suspensions: Brian Ortega Receives Lengthy Layoff

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 231, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
The UFC 231 pay-per-view took place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.
Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title served as the headliner. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title served as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Ortega and Chad Laprise being suspended for 180 days. Other notable suspensions are Holoway, Shevchenko, and Jedrzejczyk being out for 30 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:
Brian Ortega: 180 days and medical clearance
Chad Laprise: 180 days and medical clearance
Alex Oliveira: 60 days
Jimi Manuwa: 60 days and medical clearance
Kyle Nelson: 60 days
Devin Clark: 60 days and medical clearance
Max Holloway: 30 days
Valentina Shevchenko: 30 days
Joanna Jedrzejczyk: 30 days
Gunnar Nelson: 30 days and medical clearance
Kyle Bochniak: 30 days and medical clearance
Jessica Eye: 30 days
Katlyn Chookagian: 30 days
Elias Theodorou: 30 days
Eryk Anders: 30 days and medical clearance
Matthew Lopez: 30 days
Hakeem Dawodu: 14 days
Thiago Santos: 14 days
Nina Ansaroff: 14 days and medical clearance
Claudia Gadelha: 14 days
Gilbert Burns: 14 days
Olivier Aubin-Mercier: 14 days
Brad Katona: 14 days
Dhiego Lima: 14 days
Diego Ferreira: 14 days
Aleksandar Rakic: 14 days