UFC 231 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Be sure not to miss the UFC 231 (see predictions here) post-fight press conference once the event concludes.

Tonight (Dec. 8), UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will defend his 145-pound gold against Brian Ortega in the main event. Plus, the co-main event will feature a women’s flyweight title bout as Valentina Shevchenko shares the Octagon with former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 231 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 231 post-fight press conference ends.