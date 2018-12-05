UFC 231 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Today (Dec. 5)

UFC 231 is upon us, but first we have a pre-fight press conference to get to.

This Saturday night (Dec. 8), UFC 231 will take place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In the main event, Max Holloway will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Brian Ortega. The co-main event will also feature a title fight as Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk do battle for the vacant women’s flyweight gold.

UFC 231 – The Rest Of The Card

A light heavyweight battle between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos will be taking place on the main card. Joining them on the pay-per-view portion of UFC 231 will be Gunnar Nelson vs. Charles Oliveira. Getting the main card started will be a featherweight scrap between Kyle Bochniak (see our interview with him here) and Hakeem Dawodu.

There will also be preliminary action on FOX Sports 1 and UFC Fight Pass. The FS1 prelims will be headlined by Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff. Also set for the prelims are Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye and Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou.

Above you can catch the UFC 231 pre-fight press conference, which begins today at 5 p.m. ET.

Main Card (PPV)

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Gunnar Nelson vs. Charles Oliveira

Kyle Bochniak vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Prelims (FS1)

Nina Ansaroff vs. Claudia Gadelha

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

Eryk Anders vs. Elias Theodorou

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Devin Clark vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima