UFC 231 Preliminary Viewership Averages 786,000

The UFC 231 preliminary viewership numbers have been revealed.

This past Saturday night, UFC 231 took place inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Headlining the pay-per-view was a featherweight title clash between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. In the end, it was Holloway’s dominant stand-up game that earned him a fourth-round TKO victory. A good sign for the PPV numbers is the fact that the preliminary viewership for the FOX Sports 1 broadcast averaged 786,000 viewers (via Jed I. Goodman).

UFC 231 Preliminary Viewership: A Welcoming Number

Outside of UFC 229, you’ll have to go back to UFC 223 for higher preliminary viewership numbers ahead of a PPV. While this doesn’t guarantee a high PPV buyrate, it certainly is a good sign for the UFC.

The UFC 231 prelims capped off with a strawweight battle between Nina Ansaroff and Claudia Gadelha. It was Ansaroff who emerged victorious via unanimous decision. The prelims also saw Jessica Eye making her case for a women’s flyweight title opportunity with her victory over Katlyn Chookagian.

As for the main card, Holloway vs. Ortega wasn’t the only title bout featured. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk did battle for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight gold. Shevchenko captured the title via unanimous decision. MMA News provided coverage of UFC 231. Peep the homepage for results, highlights, and all the post-fight goodness.

Are you surprised with the UFC 231 preliminary viewership numbers?