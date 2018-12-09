UFC 231 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Max Holloway Tops List

UFC 231 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 231 pay-per-view took place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega for the UFC featherweight title served as the headliner. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant women’s flyweight title served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout, Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak in a featherweight bout, and Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight bout.

Holloway topped the list with $40,000 followed by Ortega, Shevchenko, and Jedrzejczyk at $30,000. The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Max Holloway: $40,000 def. Brian Ortega: $30,000

Valentina Shevchenko: $30,000 def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk: $30,000

Gunnar Nelson: $10,000 def. Alex Oliveira: $10,000

Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500 def. Kyle Bochniak: $5,000

Thiago “Marreta” Santos: $15,000 def. Jimi Manuwa: $10,000

Nina Ansaroff: $5,000 def. Claudia Gadelha: $5,000

Gilbert Burns: $5,000 def. Olivier Aubin-Mercier: $10,000

Jessica Eye: $5,000 def. Katlyn Chookagian: $5,000

Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Eryk Anders: $5,000

Brad Katona: $3,500 def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000

Dhiego Lima: $5,000 def. Chad Laprise: $5,000

Diego Ferreira: $5,000 def. Kyle Nelson: $3,500

Aleksandar Rakic: $3,500 def. Devin Clark: $5,000