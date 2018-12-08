UFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will play host to tonight’s UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) event. In the main event of the evening, Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Also, a new champion of the women’s flyweight division will be crowned. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jędrzejczyk will do battle in the co-main event for the vacant strap.

Also, Alex Oliveira will face Gunnar Nelson in welterweight action. And a massive light heavyweight match-up between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos will open up the main card.

Main Card:

Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega

Women's flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk **for vacant women's flyweight title**

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak

Light heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos

Preliminary Card:

Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns

Women's flyweight: Kaitlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima

Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Kyle Nelson via R2 TKO (punches, 1:23)

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Kyle Nelson via R2 TKO (punches, 1:23) Light heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Devin Clark via R1 TKO (punches, 4:05)

