UFC 231 Results: Holloway vs. Ortega

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will play host to tonight’s UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) event. In the main event of the evening, Max Holloway will defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. Also, a new champion of the women’s flyweight division will be crowned. Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jędrzejczyk will do battle in the co-main event for the vacant strap.
Also, Alex Oliveira will face Gunnar Nelson in welterweight action. And a massive light heavyweight match-up between Jimi Manuwa and Thiago Santos will open up the main card. Make sure to follow along tonight for MMA News’ UFC 231 results. Also, follow along with us throughout the night on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Featherweight: (C) Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega
- Women’s flyweight: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk **for vacant women’s flyweight title**
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson
- Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Kyle Bochniak
- Light heavyweight: Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Nina Ansaroff
- Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Gilbert Burns
- Women’s flyweight: Kaitlyn Chookagian vs. Jessica Eye
- Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Eryk Anders
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Matthew Lopez
- Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Dhiego Lima
- Lightweight: Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Kyle Nelson via R2 TKO (punches, 1:23)
- Light heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Devin Clark via R1 TKO (punches, 4:05)
**Keep refreshing for live results**