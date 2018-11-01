UFC 231’s Alex Oliveira Eyes Finish Over Gunnar Nelson

Alex Oliveira expects a tough fight against Gunnar Nelson, but “Cowboy” believes he’ll get the job done.

On Dec. 8, Oliveira and Nelson will collide inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The bout will be featured on the UFC 231 card. It’ll be a crucial bout for both men, who are on the lower end of the UFC welterweight rankings. A loss could very well mean being bumped off the ladder entirely.

Alex Oliveira Has Sights Set On Finishing “Gunni”

When Oliveira steps back inside the Octagon next month, he doesn’t plan to be content with a decision win. He told Portal do Vale Tudo that he’s aiming for a finish (via Bloody Elbow):

“The fight will be all about him trying to grapple me. It won’t be easy, it’s going to be a hard fight, but I’m relaxed, I’m going to take it based on what I’ve been practicing. When I hit him with some hard shots, I’m certain he will go down, just like it happened to the others.”

UFC 231 will feature two title bouts. In the main event, featherweight title holder Max Holloway is set to put his gold on the line against Brian Ortega. The two were supposed to meet back in July for UFC 226, but “Blessed” went down with an illness.

As for the second title bout, that’ll be the co-main event. Valentina Shevchenko and former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk will collide for the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title. This is a title that Shevchenko was set to compete for back in September, but former champion Nicco Montano failed to tip the scales and was stripped of her gold as a result. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 231.

Do you think Alex Oliveira vs. Gunnar Nelson has “Fight of the Night” potential?