UFC 232 Betting Odds For Cyborg vs Nunes Roll Out

Now that Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes is official, it’s time to check back on those betting odds.

Last month, oddsmakers already got to work and had Cyborg as a -220 favorite over Nunes. At that time, the bout hadn’t been made official. There was some confusion over when the bout would take place. “The Lioness” had a contract signed for UFC 232 in December, while Cyborg wanted the bout to take place sooner. Ultimately, the two have signed on for the final UFC pay-per-view of 2018.

UFC 232 Betting Odds For Cyborg vs Nunes

It didn’t take long for the new odds to appear on OddsShark.com. Cyborg is listed as a -300 favorite over Nunes, who sits as a +230 underdog. These are still the closest odds there has ever been for a Cyborg bout during her time in the UFC.

Cyborg was last seen in action back in March. She went one-on-one with Yana Kunitskaya and successfully defended her UFC women’s featherweight title. Cyborg will be going for her third successful title defense when she meets Nunes.

“The Lioness” was dominant in her title defense against Raquel Pennington. Nunes earned a fifth round TKO victory over Pennington and left her a bloody mess. Nunes has put her 135-pound gold on the line three times and each time ended in a successful defense. Nunes isn’t a stranger to the featherweight division. She’s competed at 145 pounds under the Strikeforce banner.

What are your thoughts on the new odds for Cyborg vs Nunes? Are they closer or further than you thought?