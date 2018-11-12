UFC 232 Bout Between Two Prospects Canceled

A UFC 232 bout between two exciting prospects has been canceled.

Two young bantamweight bruisers were scheduled to clash on Dec. 29 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tom Duquesnoy and Nathaniel Wood were set to collide at UFC 232. Unfortunately, those plans have gone awry.

Tom Duquesnoy Pulls Out of UFC 232

Duquesnoy took to Instagram to reveal that an injury has forced him off the final UFC card of 2018:

“After different MRI and medical exams, an intercostal hematoma will keep me out of training for the next month and a half and unable to compete for the next fight scheduled for December 29. We are working to re-schedule it for February and for now, it’s time for recovery and medical care. I will keep you informed for the new date of the fight and in the meantime I thank you all for your support.”

This would’ve been Wood’s second bout in the UFC. He had a successful debut against Johnny Eduardo back in June. Wood earned a second-round submission victory in that fight.

As for Duquesnoy, he was looking to capitalize off a unanimous decision victory over Terrion Ware back in March. The “Fire Kid” is 2-1 under the UFC banner. As noted in Duquesnoy’s statement, there are talks in place of rescheduling the bout for February. If that’s the case, then Wood will also pull out of UFC 232. It’s a tough break for both men as UFC 232 is one of the biggest cards of the year.

Were you looking forward to seeing Tom Duquesnoy vs. Nathaniel Wood?