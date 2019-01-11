UFC 232 Buyrate Reportedly Estimated At 700,000

Estimates for the UFC 232 buyrate are in.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer News Letter has revealed that the event looks to have brought in around 700,000 pay-per-view buys. UFC 232 featured a vacant light heavyweight title bout. In the main event, Jon Jones turned in a one-sided performance over Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch from their Sept. 2013 classic. Jones stopped Gustafsson this time, regaining the light heavyweight gold in the process. The co-main event saw Amanda Nunes starch Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become the first female two-division champion in UFC history.

The Aftermath

Jones is now set to defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Anthony Smith. The 205-pound title clash is scheduled for March 2 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It all depends on whether or not the Nevada State Athletic Commission grants Jones a license to compete. The co-main event of that card is scheduled to be a welterweight title bout between champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman.

As for Nunes, her next move hasn’t been decided. UFC president Dana White has pretty much ruled out an immediate rematch. Whether or not Nunes stays at featherweight or bantamweight remains to be seen.

The UFC 232 preliminary viewership numbers were a good sign for the pay-per-view. The prelims averaged 1.15 million viewers and peaked at 1.46 million. The prelim average was only topped by UFC 229, which averaged 1.3 million viewers. UFC 229 ended up garnering 2.4 million PPV buys.

Did you expect UFC 232 to bring in 700,000 PPV buys?