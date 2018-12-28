UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Tonight (Dec. 28)

The UFC 232 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down tonight.

Setting The Stage

Tomorrow night (Dec. 29), UFC 232 takes place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Jon Jones will do battle with Alexander Gustafsson in a rematch for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Both men tipped the scales earlier today and made championship weight. Jones clocked in at 204 pounds, while Gustafsson weighed in at 204.5 pounds. You can peep results of the weigh-ins here.

What To Watch Out For In UFC 232 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

The co-main event will also feature a title bout. Women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will put her gold on the line against women’s bantamweight ruler Amanda Nunes. Cyborg has been adamant about Nunes holding off the fight for months, but “The Lioness” says she needed time to heal and is ready to become the first female two-division UFC champion. Cyborg tipped the scales at 144 pounds, while Nunes hit the 145-pound mark.

Another bout that is set to be featured on the main card of UFC 232 is the 170-pound scrap between Michael Chiesa and Carlos Condit. We’ve also got staredowns between Ilir Latifi and Corey Anderson, Chad Mendes and Alex Volkanovski as well as fighters on the preliminary portion of the card.

The live stream of the UFC 232 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

When the UFC 232 ceremonial weigh-ins wrap up, let us know who you thought had the most intense staredown.